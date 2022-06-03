Dr. Siegal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA.
Dr. Siegal works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 278-5635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegal?
I saw her in relation to a painful bunion - she recommended surgery - and walked me through the entire procedure -- Honest, straightforward. Easily scheduled in NE Baptist facility in Dedham; day surgery... Excellent follow-up and care. I recommend Dr Siegal without hesitation.
About Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851459093
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegal works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.