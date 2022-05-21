See All Ophthalmologists in Wantagh, NY
Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Shih works at South Shore Eye Care in Wantagh, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY, Great Neck, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Eye Care
    2185 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 785-3900
  2. 2
    Syosset Hospital
    221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 470-2020
  4. 4
    Garden City Surgicenter
    400 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 470-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium Surgery

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093935413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.