Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
South Shore Eye Care2185 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 785-3900
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Garden City Surgicenter400 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 470-2022
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr.Shih is very personable and professional. I had cataract surgery in both eyes thanks to her it was very easy. The patients needs are very important to her. I have recommended her to family and friends. They all were very happy with their visit. I am so happy I started going to her office. Everyone at the Wantagh office is friendly and eager to help.
About Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093935413
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
