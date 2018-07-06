See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Sakauye works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Eye Medical Center
    1122 S St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93721
    Eye Medical Center of Fresno
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93720

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Trichiasis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Trichiasis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Trichiasis
Astigmatism
Corneal Ulcer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chalazion
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Headache
  Heterophoria
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoblastoma
Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 06, 2018
She is busy because she is the best. She only wants the best for her patients and she's willing to spend the necessary time. I've been seeing her for 9 years and she recently performed a corneal transplant. Amazing work.
Damen in Clovis — Jul 06, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD

  Ophthalmology
  46 years of experience
  English, French, German, Russian and Spanish
  Female
  1821017823
Education & Certifications

  Wills Eye Hospital
  University Utah Med Center
  Pacific Med Center|Pacific Med Ctr
  University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
  Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations

  Saint Agnes Medical Center
  Fresno Surgical Hospital

Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Sakauye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sakauye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sakauye works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA.

Dr. Sakauye has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis, and more.

Dr. Sakauye speaks French, German, Russian and Spanish.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakauye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakauye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakauye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

