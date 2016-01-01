See All Plastic Surgeons in Norwood, MA
Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Rogers-Vizena works at Lawrence General Hospital in Norwood, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA, Weymouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Physicians Norwood
    269 Walpole St, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 278-6411
  2. 2
    Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-7252
  3. 3
    Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery
    541 Main St, Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-7252
  4. 4
    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-8509
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Breast Diseases
Cleft Lip and Palate
Big Ears
Breast Diseases
Cleft Lip and Palate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Tumors Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Microsomia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers-Vizena?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rogers-Vizena to family and friends

    Dr. Rogers-Vizena's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rogers-Vizena

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD.

    About Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780884064
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers-Vizena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers-Vizena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers-Vizena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers-Vizena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers-Vizena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers-Vizena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.