Dr. Carolyn Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Robinson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Carmel Pediatrics13450 N Meridian St Ste 260, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Robinson is a wonderful pediatrician and loves getting to know her patients and their families. She’s very friendly and caring. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Carolyn Robinson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104896323
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.