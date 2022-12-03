Dr. Carolyn Ringhoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringhoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Ringhoffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Ringhoffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Ringhoffer works at
Locations
Carolyn H Ringhoffer MD3715 Dauphin St Ste 6E, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 344-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ringhoffer has delivered both my babies and she is like my family. Would refer anyone to this caring physician.
About Dr. Carolyn Ringhoffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093736332
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
