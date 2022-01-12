Dr. Carolyn Piccone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Piccone, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Piccone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology1245 Highland Ave Ste 505, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After a horribly traumatizing experience with another OBGYN, I was referred to Dr. Piccone by a friend who's seen her for many years. Within the first appointment, my anxiety was deescalated we made a plan for addressing my concerns and symptoms. She doesn't make decisions about care based on business protocol, but instead on the patient's actual needs. She has a clinical approach but nonetheless, her bedside manner is more comforting than any doctor I've ever worked with. She behaves like a partner in your care and listens and responds professionally and straight to the point. Many docs act like paternalistic authority figures with a false sense of entitlement which discourages dialogue. Not her. Likewise, I don't see her subordinating herself to those who exhibit entitlement or who treat doctors like second-class citizens and disposable help. All of the preceding "bad" reviews are shocking and suspect to me. This doc and everyone in her practice are the most top-notch I've ever found
About Dr. Carolyn Piccone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780677500
Education & Certifications
- YORK HOSPITAL
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piccone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Piccone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Piccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piccone has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piccone speaks Spanish.
329 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.