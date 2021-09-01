Overview

Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Pace works at CAROLYN B PACE MD in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.