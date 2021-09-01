See All Rheumatologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (52)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Pace works at CAROLYN B PACE MD in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthfirst Primary Care
    2034 E Southern Ave Ste P, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 456-6561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578594974
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    • Med Coll Penn
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pace has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

