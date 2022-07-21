Dr. Carolyn Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolyn Oh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Oh works at
Lake Success OB/GYN divison of ProHealth Care1 Dakota Dr Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really didn't experience all the other reviews that are on here. Dr. Oh is truly amazing. She is extremely through and listened to every concern that I had with my pregnancy. We discussed plans of action and she answered every message that I have sent. I didn't feel rushed at my appointment and all other staff were very nice to me as well. I love her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1174518690
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
