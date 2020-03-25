Overview

Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Southbury Internal Medicine in Southbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.