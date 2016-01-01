Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Locations
Drexel Sleep Center219 N Broad St Fl 9, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-6550
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates245 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-2688
Active Health Marlton LLC601 Route 73 N Ste 104, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 396-0950
The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Physician Group3100 Schoolhouse Rd, Middletown, PA 17057 Directions (717) 948-5180Thursday9:45am - 3:00pm
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn O'Connor, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1659310811
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.