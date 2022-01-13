Dr. Carolyn Newberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Newberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Newberry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had my initial GERD consult with Dr. Newberry--which was exquisitely methodical & professional.
About Dr. Carolyn Newberry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1851651145
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newberry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Newberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.