Overview

Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.



Dr. Munro works at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.