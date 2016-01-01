See All Pediatricians in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Carolyn Monahan, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Monahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Monahan works at Children's Medical Group in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Medical Group
    1582 W San Marcos Blvd Ste 203, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 744-6710
  2. 2
    Childrens Medical Group
    215 S Hickory St Ste 126, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 745-7313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carolyn Monahan, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619973666
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Calif
Residency
  • U Calif
Internship
  • Mercy Hosp San Diego
Medical Education
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carolyn Monahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Monahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Monahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

