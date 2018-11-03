Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Mills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fox Valley Women & Childrens Health Partners Ltd.3310 W Main St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 232-2422
-
2
Dreyer Clinic Inc2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
I have seen many different ob/gyne doctors and I can Dr. Mills is by far the BEST! She is caring and compassionate about my health! She rarely runs behind and is always thorough. From my extremely complicated pregnancies to my routine visits, she’s the one! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Carolyn Mills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548354731
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.