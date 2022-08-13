See All Oncologists in Sulphur Springs, TX
Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD

Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sulphur Springs, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Matthews works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Sulphur Springs, TX with other offices in Midland, TX, Paris, TX, Amarillo, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sulphur Springs
    1228 Church St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-0031
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Midland Allison Cancer Center
    400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 687-1949
  3. 3
    Paris
    3550 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-0031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Amarillo Cancer Center
    1000 S Coulter St Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
    3410 Worth St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-1000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Through the last 5 years and all the ups and downs, Dr. Mathews was great. Now that she has retired and passed my wife's care to a new doctor has made me realize, even more, how amazing she is. Dr. Mathews it's only been 6 weeks and you are greatly missed. Oncology needs you to clone yourself. Know that we know how great of an oncology Dr. You are.
Chip — Aug 13, 2022
    Chip — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649213158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Integrative Medicine
