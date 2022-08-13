Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sulphur Springs, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
-
1
Sulphur Springs1228 Church St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 785-0031Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Midland Allison Cancer Center400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-1949
-
3
Paris3550 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Amarillo Cancer Center1000 S Coulter St Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
5
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
Through the last 5 years and all the ups and downs, Dr. Mathews was great. Now that she has retired and passed my wife’s care to a new doctor has made me realize, even more, how amazing she is. Dr. Mathews it’s only been 6 weeks and you are greatly missed. Oncology needs you to clone yourself. Know that we know how great of an oncology Dr. You are.
About Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1649213158
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Gynecological Oncology and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews works at
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.