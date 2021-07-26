Overview

Dr. Carolyn Marasco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Marasco works at Clarkson Eyecare in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.