Dr. Lyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Lyde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Lyde, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Dermatology Center of Lewisville324 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-0358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyde is “patient friendly” and takes time to listen to me and explain my diagnosis to me. She never rushes me. Her treatment plans have always been spot on with good results in a timely manner. She is out of my network but I will choose to be treated by her vs going in network. Being treated by a physician who takes time to listen to me, teach me about my diagnosis and giving me a treatment plan with very good outcomes means a lot to me. I highly recommend her. You won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Carolyn Lyde, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1477594042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyde accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyde has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyde.
