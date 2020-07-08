Overview

Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.



Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells works at Girls To Women Health Wellness in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.