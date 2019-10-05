Dr. Klebanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Selena Ellis M.d.3000 Colby St Ste 101, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klebanoff has been our internist for many years. She is incredibly thorough and a brilliant diagnostician. She is also extremely efficient in following through on recommendations to specialists. Both my husband and I trust her completelyu
About Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Klebanoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klebanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
