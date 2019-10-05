See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Klebanoff works at Brown & Toland Health in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Selena Ellis M.d.
    3000 Colby St Ste 101, Berkeley, CA 94705 (510) 848-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Ganglion Cyst
Animal Allergies
Wellness Examination
Ganglion Cyst
Animal Allergies

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Dr. Klebanoff has been our internist for many years. She is incredibly thorough and a brilliant diagnostician. She is also extremely efficient in following through on recommendations to specialists. Both my husband and I trust her completelyu
    Ellen — Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Carolyn Klebanoff, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093892846
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klebanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klebanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klebanoff works at Brown & Toland Health in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klebanoff’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klebanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klebanoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klebanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klebanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

