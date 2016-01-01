Overview

Dr. Carolyn King, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. King works at Heart City Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.