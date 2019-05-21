Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
- 1 1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 370-1817
Georgia Reproductive Specialists2675 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 843-2229
Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Group3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 209, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 370-1817
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan is very knowledgeable about women's health and all things fertility. I feel like I'm in good hands. Her office is very mellow and they take my insurance!
About Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073584165
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
