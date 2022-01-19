Overview

Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Kaloostian works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.