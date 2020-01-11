See All Oncologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Oncology
Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Johnston works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Newnan, GA and Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
    Southeastern Regional Medical Center
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
    1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308
    TMH Physician Partners - Cancer & Hematology
    1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Vulvar Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Kidney Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Vulvectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2020
    I have not seen Dr. Johnston in a few years; she took care of me after ovarian cancer with the follow up to make sure that I remained cancer-free. She is a very pragmatic, no-nonsense kind of person who is warm and supportive. I highly recommend her
    Sharon Martinez — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD

    Oncology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1417040544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

