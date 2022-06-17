Overview

Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Jenks works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Canton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.