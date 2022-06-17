See All Hematologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO

Hematology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Jenks works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Canton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tyler
    910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-9800
  2. 2
    Canton
    18780 I-20, Canton, TX 75103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-9800
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jenks?

    Jun 17, 2022
    Very good visit
    — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jenks to family and friends

    Dr. Jenks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jenks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO.

    About Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730447558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.