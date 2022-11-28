See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Hyde works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ascension Seton Northwest
    11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-4933
  2
    Carolyn Hyde M.D.
    7200 N Mopac Expy Ste 370, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-4933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Systemic Chondromalacia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Limb Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
ACL Surgery
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Deformities
Total Hip Replacement
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair
Herniated Disc
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I first came to Dr. Hyde in 2011 with serious issues regarding my rt. knee/leg; she literally saved my leg from possible amputation due to a severe infection, taking root in my bones. Dr. Hyde has performed knee replacements on both knees after 4 surgeries upon my rt. knee, due to infection from knee replacement in 1999 by another doctor. She is caring, extremely talented, & will take extraordinary measures to see that her patients are treated with the best outcome possible in the welfare of her patients. Thank you, Dr. Hyde! P.S: My quality of life is excellent now, at the age of 75 and I thank the Lord for leading me to Dr.Hyde, and for blessing her, allowing others to be treated in the same manner as I have been.
    Sharon Laas — Nov 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD
    About Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Med
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyde works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hyde’s profile.

    Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

