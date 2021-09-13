See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Carolyn Hettrich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Hettrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Hettrich works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA, Westwood, MA and Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center
    1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Westwood
    100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 471-2200
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Very attentive, helpful, and knows what she's talking about
    — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Carolyn Hettrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578765475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
