Overview

Dr. Carolyn Hettrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Hettrich works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA, Westwood, MA and Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.