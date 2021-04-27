Dr. Carolyn Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Hart, MD
Dr. Carolyn Hart, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1296
Dr Hart was my sleep specialist that diagnosed me from a sleep study in 2013. I have been searching for her for the last year. Does she still practice? If so, where? Thanks
- Pediatric Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
