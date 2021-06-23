Dr. Carolyn Guarino-Vogler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino-Vogler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Guarino-Vogler, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Guarino-Vogler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Guarino-Vogler works at
Locations
-
1
Beechwold Family Practice4808 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 267-0347
-
2
One To One Physical Therapy and Pilates Fitness LLC659 Park Meadow Rd Ste G, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guarino-Vogler?
Probably the best doctor I've ever been to. When you leave her facility, you truly believe she wants the best for your health. Highest recommendation possible!
About Dr. Carolyn Guarino-Vogler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780783878
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guarino-Vogler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guarino-Vogler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarino-Vogler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guarino-Vogler works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino-Vogler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino-Vogler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino-Vogler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino-Vogler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.