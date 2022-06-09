Overview

Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Griffith works at SANTA BARBARA COUNTY PUBLIC in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

