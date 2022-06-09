Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Locations
Santa Barbar County Public Health Dept300 N San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-5461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffith is an amazing gynecologist. She is compassionate and incredibly knowledgeable. She diagnosed and treated my problem quickly and thoroughly.
About Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720009269
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of San Diego
Dr. Griffith works at
