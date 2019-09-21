Dr. Graeber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.
Dr. Graeber works at
Locations
Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graeber is excellent. I researched thoroughly to find a pediatric ophthalmologist and I can truly say I have found one of the best! Her nature is calming and reassuring. She explains complex topics in simple ways so they can be best understood. This is by far a 5 star physician and office practice. I am very happy with the care we received! Thank you!
About Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053572438
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- New York University Langone Medical Center
- Yale School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
