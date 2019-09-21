See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Graeber works at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Dentistry in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strabismus Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Strabismus Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pediatric Eye and Vision Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Ptosis Strabismus Diastasis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Dr. Graeber is excellent. I researched thoroughly to find a pediatric ophthalmologist and I can truly say I have found one of the best! Her nature is calming and reassuring. She explains complex topics in simple ways so they can be best understood. This is by far a 5 star physician and office practice. I am very happy with the care we received! Thank you!
    Dr. Warren D. Spinner — Sep 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Graeber, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1053572438
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • New York University Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graeber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graeber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graeber works at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Dentistry in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Graeber’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graeber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graeber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graeber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graeber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

