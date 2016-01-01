See All Allergists & Immunologists in Englewood, NJ
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their residency with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division

Dr. Goodstein works at Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA
    180 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-4755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932104254
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodstein works at Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goodstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goodstein has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.

