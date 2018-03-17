Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Goh works at
Locations
-
1
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
-
2
Ucla Health Dermatology in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goh?
I was first introduced to Dr. Goh on her video which you can view on the UCLA site. Since I had received so much information from her production regarding hair loss, I was able to better prepare during my time with her. The doctor was very understanding and informative., with a pleasant personality. I walked out of her office feeling so much better.
About Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346408622
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goh works at
Dr. Goh has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.