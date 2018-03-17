Overview

Dr. Carolyn Goh, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Goh works at Encino - Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.