Dr. Carolyn Gbur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Ohio Heart and Vascular Consultants5705 Monclova Rd Ste 201, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 794-7700
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Paulding County Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
- Tricare
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Ohio St U
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Dr. Gbur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gbur has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gbur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gbur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.