Overview

Dr. Carolyn Gbur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Gbur works at Ohio Heart and Vascular Consultants in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.