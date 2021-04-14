See All General Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Garner works at Endocrine & Oncologic Surgical Associates in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Denton Regional Professional Building
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 218, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 380-8040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Garner is amazing!!! She made me feel so at ease when I visited her in her office for the first time and before my surgery and answered any questions I had. She was very conservative on the surgery side and didn’t do a full thyroidectomy since I only needed the left side removed. I had the best experience with her and everyone at the Medical City Surgery Center in Denton. Dr. Garner and the staff at the surgery center communicated everything to my husband over the phone right away following my procedure and didn’t leave him hanging since he could not go back with me in the prep-op room. They allowed him to be with me during recovery and didn’t rush me out until I felt good and ready for the drive home... which was 45 minutes. I am beyond happy with my experience with Dr. Garner!!! She is such a blessing as a doctor!!!
    Kendall G — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750493185
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrine Surgery--Cleveland Clinic
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garner works at Endocrine & Oncologic Surgical Associates in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garner’s profile.

    Dr. Garner has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

