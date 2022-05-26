Dr. Carolyn Fronczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fronczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Fronczak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Fronczak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Fronczak works at
Locations
-
1
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fronczak explained everything about my condition and the options to correct it. She used visual aids that really helped me see and fully understand what she was describing. After performing the procedure we agreed on, she clearly explained what she found and how she corrected it. Her followup visit was also caring and complete. I always felt that I was getting the most competent care possible.
About Dr. Carolyn Fronczak, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326335399
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Wellesley College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fronczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fronczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fronczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fronczak works at
Dr. Fronczak has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fronczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fronczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fronczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fronczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fronczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.