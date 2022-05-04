Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Eskridge works at
Locations
-
1
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7800
-
2
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-2000
-
3
Eastover Obstetrics & Gyn Assc7810 Providence Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eskridge?
Had my annual follow up with Dr. Eskridge. My previous doctor had retired and I was assigned to Dr. E. I'm not sure any female "enjoys" or "looks forward to" their annual exam and now I'm meeting a new doctor to add to my apprehension. I found Dr. Eskridge (and her staff) simply awesome! Professional, caring, patient, cheerful, helpful! Dr. Eskridge listened to (all) my issues (not just "female" issues) and offered (appropriate) assistance in all areas including areas that were not in her wheel house! She was looking out for my over all well-being! She was willing to listen and seek out additional ways to help me with my medical concerns. She didn't have me allotted to a 15 minute time slot - she worked with me until all my questions were answered to my satisfaction. I just LOVED Dr. E and would recommend her to all seeking a compassionate, caring GYN doctor!
About Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841209681
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskridge works at
Dr. Eskridge has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.