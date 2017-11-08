Dr. Carolyn Doherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Doherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Doherty, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Doherty works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Reproductive Specialists717 N 190th Plz Ste 2500, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to Dr. Doherty for helping me to become pregnant with a healthy baby boy (I am now in my 28th week of pregnancy). She is very knowledgeable about IVF and I never doubted her decisions when it came to my health or the health of my baby. However, if you would like a physician who shows compassion and is available for you when you have anxieties about the treatment then she is not the one to go to. She keeps a distance and tries to have minimum contact with the patients.
About Dr. Carolyn Doherty, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427163609
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doherty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doherty works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.
