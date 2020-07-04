Dr. Carolyn Delucia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delucia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Delucia, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Delucia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 349 Rt 206 And Doctors Way B, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 431-5849
-
2
Gynecological Solutions PA349 US Highway 206 Bldg B, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 431-5849
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLucia is one of the kindest GYN's I have ever met! I've been to other GYN's before and I've never felt so comfortable with someone like I do with her. She makes me feel good about myself and she's so understanding. I would highly recommend her to everybody! She's just that great!
About Dr. Carolyn Delucia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1346288685
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
