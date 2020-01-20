Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD
Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 158, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-3962
Pittsburgh Cardiology Consultants PC5200 Centre Ave Ste 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2121
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Exceptional! Love Dr De La Cruz, her PA Kelly and the entire staff. Had reconstructive surgery and she was wonderful.
About Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Cruz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Cruz has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.
