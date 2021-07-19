Dr. Carolyn Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Day, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Day, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Day performed a successful surgery and took time to explain the surgical process and answer all of my questions. I highly recommend her and would not hesitate to return for any other surgical needs.
About Dr. Carolyn Day, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902803109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- General Surgery
