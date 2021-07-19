Overview

Dr. Carolyn Day, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Day works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.