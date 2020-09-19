See All Ophthalmologists in Marlton, NJ
Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Carolyn Cutney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Cutney works at Cataract & Family Eye Care, Marlton NJ in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cataract & Family Eye Care, Marlton NJ
    925 Route 73 N Ste C, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Dry Eyes
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Dry Eyes
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Dr Cutney is always a caring and professional provider. We have sent many friends to her practice and all have loved her. She is the only one who will touch my eyes!
    Connie Feizet — Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Cutney, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740219310
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Presby St Lukes Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Duke Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Cutney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cutney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cutney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cutney works at Cataract & Family Eye Care, Marlton NJ in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cutney’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutney.

