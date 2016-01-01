Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Crandall works at
Locations
UCLA Health100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 361-7297
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandall?
About Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275559171
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
