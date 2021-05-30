Dr. Carolyn Connelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Connelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Connelly, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Connelly works at
Locations
Carolyn Schroeder Connelly MD PA2919 W Swann Ave Ste 404, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 870-2125
Interventional Pain Specialists of Southwest110 S Macdill Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 870-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with Dr Connelly, she took time and was willing to explain.
About Dr. Carolyn Connelly, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083712418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connelly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connelly works at
Dr. Connelly has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.
