Overview

Dr. Carolyn Connelly, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Connelly works at Carolyn Schroeder Connelly MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.