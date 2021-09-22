Overview

Dr. Carolyn Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Physician Associates of Virginia in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.