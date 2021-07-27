Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.
Dr. Chudy works at
Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 481-4998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chudy?
Dr. Chudy wanted to gain an understanding of my situation and level of pain to take immediate action. She took time to listen to my story and explain all of my options. Consistency and accuracy were the name of the game and I am much better because of her.
About Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1043500218
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chudy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chudy accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chudy works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.