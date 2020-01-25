Dr. Carolyn Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Burns, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
VCS - West Creek1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 303, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 521-5800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor8001 Franklin Farms Dr Rm 130, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 521-5800
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists5875 Bremo Rd Ste 505, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-2685Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Forest Medical Plaza7611 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-4827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To be taken seriously as a patient is crucial in forming my opinion of a doctor. Being heard when answering her questions and receiving her careful, attentive attitude made me feel respected as a person - that I mattered to her. She listened carefully to my heart sounds - which may sound rather idiot as a reason to like a cardiologist - but, she was very focused the entire appointment and I left her office with a strong feeling I'd definitely come to the right place. She didn't beat around the bush. She's peaceable. She took notes, respected my input on another disease I have, and didn't treat me like my understanding of that disease was wasting her time. I'm very grateful to have her as my doctor. I interacted with 3 of her staff and they were all very professional and kind. The West Creek Medical Center location is a new building with ample parking. I highly recommend Dr. Caroline Burns.
About Dr. Carolyn Burns, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063453801
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University/McV
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
