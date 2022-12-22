Dr. Carolyn Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Britton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Everything went so well at all our meetings, Its an honor to Dr Britton's patient, I cannot recommend Dr Britton enough, Thank you Dr Britton for all the help you have given me!!! ??????
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1376605113
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center|Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.