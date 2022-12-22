Overview

Dr. Carolyn Britton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Britton works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.