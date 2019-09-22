Overview

Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College Geisel School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bevan works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.