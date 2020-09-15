Dr. Carolyn Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Anderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They completed their residency with Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Ophthalmology St Francis Hosp Of Evanston, Flexible Or Transitional Year
Locations
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is an excellent doctor. She is very knowledgeable and efficient. She is professional and has a common sense approach, which I find reassuring. But she is also caring and compassionate. I have been seeing Dr. Anderson for many years and I trust her judgement implicitly. I highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Carolyn Anderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376644773
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Ophthalmology St Francis Hosp Of Evanston, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Saint Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
